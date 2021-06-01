Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.