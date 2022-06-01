Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.