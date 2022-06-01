Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

