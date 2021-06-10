This evening in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
