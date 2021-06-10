Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.