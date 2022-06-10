 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

