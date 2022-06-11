Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
