Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest.