Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

