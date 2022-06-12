This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
