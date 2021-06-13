This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
