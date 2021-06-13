 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

