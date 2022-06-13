Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.