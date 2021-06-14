 Skip to main content
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

