Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
