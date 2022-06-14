For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Aub…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tom…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.