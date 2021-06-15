Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.