Auburn's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
