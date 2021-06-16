Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Auburn: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. It looks t…