Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Auburn folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.