This evening's outlook for Auburn: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
