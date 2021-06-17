 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News