Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

