This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
