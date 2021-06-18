For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
