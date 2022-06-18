Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
