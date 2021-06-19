Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low…
Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Auburn's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forec…
For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and vari…