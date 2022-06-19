This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
