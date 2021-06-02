Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.