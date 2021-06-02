Auburn's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Department of Health have issued an air quality advisory for much of upstate New …
Auburn folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. There is only a 22% ch…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
Auburn's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will b…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain sho…
Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Auburn…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…