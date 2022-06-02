 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News