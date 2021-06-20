Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.