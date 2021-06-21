This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
