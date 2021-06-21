 Skip to main content
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

