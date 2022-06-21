 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

