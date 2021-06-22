Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.