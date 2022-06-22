Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
