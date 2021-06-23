For the drive home in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
