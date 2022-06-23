For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
