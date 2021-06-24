Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.