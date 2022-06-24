Auburn's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Saturday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The f…
This evening in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn wi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…