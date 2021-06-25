For the drive home in Auburn: Overcast. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
