This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
