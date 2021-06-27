This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
