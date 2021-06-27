 Skip to main content
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

