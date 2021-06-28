Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's condition…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Auburn …
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The Auburn area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thu…
For the drive home in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for th…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…