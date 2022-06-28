 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

