Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
