Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
