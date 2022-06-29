 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

