Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
