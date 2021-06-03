 Skip to main content
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

