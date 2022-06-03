 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News