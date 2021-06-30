 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News