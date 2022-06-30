Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see…
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. It looks l…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn wi…
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun an…