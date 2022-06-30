 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

