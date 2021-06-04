 Skip to main content
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

