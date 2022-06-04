 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

