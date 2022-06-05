Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
Related to this story
Most Popular
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light …
This evening in Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. Th…
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.