Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Auburn area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

