Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

For the drive home in Auburn: Clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

