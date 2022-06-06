Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.