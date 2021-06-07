 Skip to main content
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

