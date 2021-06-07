This evening's outlook for Auburn: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Thunder possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Tuesday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
