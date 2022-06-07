Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County

Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.