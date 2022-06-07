Auburn's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Auburn and Cayuga County
